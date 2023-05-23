Parliament | There is a problem on the website of the Parliament, the pages cannot be accessed

According to the Parliament, it is a technical malfunction.
Parliamentary there is a problem with the website, and it was not possible to access the website on Monday evening. The online communications manager of the Parliament Petteri Nyman confirms that there is a problem with the site.
“According to our information, this is a technical malfunction,” says Nyman.
Nyman says that he received the first messages about the disturbance on Monday around 19:30. There is no information on the duration of the disturbance, he says.
“However, our data does not appear to be a denial of service attack,” he says.
The Parliament also informs about the disruption of the eduskunta.fi website on Twitter on Monday after nine in the evening.
