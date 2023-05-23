Tuesday, May 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament | There is a problem on the website of the Parliament, the pages cannot be accessed

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parliament | There is a problem on the website of the Parliament, the pages cannot be accessed

According to the Parliament, it is a technical malfunction.

Parliamentary there is a problem with the website, and it was not possible to access the website on Monday evening. The online communications manager of the Parliament Petteri Nyman confirms that there is a problem with the site.

“According to our information, this is a technical malfunction,” says Nyman.

Nyman says that he received the first messages about the disturbance on Monday around 19:30. There is no information on the duration of the disturbance, he says.

“However, our data does not appear to be a denial of service attack,” he says.

The Parliament also informs about the disruption of the eduskunta.fi website on Twitter on Monday after nine in the evening.

#Parliament #problem #website #Parliament #pages #accessed

See also  Athletics | Kelly Ruddick becomes the oldest female competitor of all time at the World Championships in Athletics, also the youngest participant of the Games is from Australia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Congress of Peru rejects the president of Mexico and asks to declare him persona ‘non grata’

Congress of Peru rejects the president of Mexico and asks to declare him persona 'non grata'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result