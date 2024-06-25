Parliament | The Yle working group reached a dead end

Parliament|The Yle working group led by Matias Marttinen (cook) has not met for more than a week, even though it should be ready on Sunday.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Yle parliamentary working group has not progressed in the preparation of changes in funding and tasks. The members of the working group have not received invitations to meetings and have not met in the last week. The central problem is the reluctance of basic Finnish members to compromise on cutting Yle’s budget.

MIGHTILY the Yle parliamentary working group preparing changes to funding and tasks has reached a dead end.

Several members of the working group confirm to HS that the members of the group have not even received invitations to the meetings of the working group this week, although the group was supposed to finish its work by the end of June.

Also last week, the working group did not meet even once, even though the chairman of the parliamentary group of the coalition leading the working group Matias Marttinen then the work was to continue.

“The parliamentary Yle working group will continue its work next week. The working group’s report will be forwarded to parliamentary groups after the negotiations are over,” Marttinen comment the matter another week in message service X.

The report was supposed to be submitted to parliamentary groups already two weeks ago.

Originally the work of the working group was supposed to be completed already in May. However, it was extended last month until the end of June due to disagreements.

According to HS’s information, the key problem is that the members of the working group Perusfinnoisik are not ready to make compromises regarding how much of Yle’s budget should be cut.

In the second week, the other members of the working group would have been ready to take Marttinen’s compromise proposal to their parliamentary groups for discussion, but the compromise did not work for basic Finns.

The coalition Marttinen has stated that the goal is for the working group to submit a unanimous proposal. Another basic Finnish member of the working group, MP Joakim Vigeliushas however publicly criticized the necessity of the consensus goal.

“Yes, I would hope that the majority government would be able to change Yleisradio’s funding without it being behind consensus or the opposition’s veto”, Vigelius commented on the issue, for example, in Suomen Kuvalehti in the interview.

Before the parliamentary elections, the Basic Finns announced that they wanted to cut a quarter of Yle’s budget. Vigelius has confirmed to STT as recently as last month that the goal is still valid.

HS found out in May what the members of the working group think are ready to change Yle.

At that time, cuts were most clearly supported in the bourgeois camp, while the leftists would not want to cut Yle.