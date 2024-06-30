Parliament | The Yle working group did not finish its work, negotiations will continue next week

Parliament|The term of office of the working group was supposed to end today.

Yleisradio the work of the parliamentary working group evaluating the funding will not be completed today. The chairman of the working group informs STT about this via text message Matias Marttinen (cook). According to him, the negotiations will continue next week.

The term of office of the working group was supposed to end today. The working group has had difficulty reaching a common view on, for example, the size of the savings for Yle.

The session of the Parliament continues exceptionally for at least the beginning of the week due to, for example, the processing of the Conversion Act.