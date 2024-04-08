Parliament | The Working Life and Equality Committee is having a marathon of meetings when considering the Labor Peace Act

The opposition and the ay movement oppose the Labor Peace Act, which, among other things, limits the duration of political strikes to one day.

Parliamentary The Working Life and Equality Committee agreed on Monday that it will hold meetings every day this week, twice a day if necessary, as it deals with the Labor Peace Act limiting political strikes.

“Regarding this motion, there is a need to reserve more time for discussion than for bills in general,” says the chairman of the committee Saara-Sofia Sirén (cook).

Even Monday's meeting was exceptional, because normally the parliamentary committees do not meet on Mondays. Parliament usually does not have sessions then.

Opposition representatives in my opinion, the number of meetings also indicates that the governing parties want to get the law out of the way quickly and the restrictions on political strikes into force as soon as possible.

It has been speculated that the law would want to enter into force even before the date mentioned in the bill, i.e. July 1.

“All signs point to the desire to have this dealt with quickly, even though the law should only come into force in July. However, I would like a thorough discussion before this is taken forward”, the vice-chairman of the committee and representative of the opposition Lauri Lyly (sd) says.

“Whether you agree or disagree with the government's goal, the course of action shows weak leadership on the part of the government and a certain lack of trust even in its own troops, when trying to push through legislation with such haste”, the Greens Fatim Diarra says.

“They say there is no rush, but all actions signal a rush.”

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Sunday during the Prime Minister's interview session Ylen Radio in Finland, that the strike laws are not coming into effect at least on Labor Day, as has been speculated. May Day is an international holiday for workers, and according to Orpo, the law's entry into force then “could be an unnecessary provocation”. According to him, the date of entry into force will be considered after the parliament has processed the matter.

However, Orpo added that since the impact of the strikes has been seen and since the government has stated the need for reforms, the laws “will be put into effect when it is ready”.

Working life– and the equality committee discussed throughout its meeting on Monday the equivalent of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs of the Constitutional Law Committee's graduation on Friday from the statement. The equivalent means that the Ministry of Labor and the Economy presented how the law should be specified after the findings of the Constitutional Law Committee.

According to Sirén, the statement and the response received to it confirm that the committee can proceed with the matter, but some clarifications should be made to the government's proposal also regarding the articles.

The committee had to start the so-called preparatory discussion already on Monday, outlining what must be included in the report. We haven't reached that point yet.

On Friday the working life and equality committee meeting ended to exceptionally different moods.

