Parliament The working group proposes a law obliging to increase state research and development funding by about EUR 200 million every year: “A very exceptional procedure”

The working group also proposes the introduction of a permanent and broader tax incentive.

Parliamentary The Working Group on Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) proposes that a funding law be enacted to increase funding for research and development.

The law would set the level of annual government research and development spending so that public R&D spending rises to 1.33 percent of GDP by 2030.

“The working group notes that the Finance Act is a very exceptional procedure that can only be implemented due to the crucial societal importance of research and development,” the press release says.

In a parliamentary working group set up in June, all parliamentary parties pledged to increase R&D investment to 4% of GDP by the end of the decade.

The working group assumes that the public sector will account for one third of investment, or 1.33% of GDP, and the private sector for two thirds, or 2.66% of GDP.

“Involving the private sector is essential,” the task force outlines.

Working group led by an MP from the SDP Matias Mäkynen estimates that in order to achieve the objective of the Finance Act, government R&D expenditure should be increased by approximately EUR 200 million each year. The Finance Act is due to enter into force in 2023.

The working group does not comment on how the necessary additional money will be raised.

“The options are these normal ones, which are to increase government debt, raise taxes, increase other government revenue and make transfers within the expenditure framework. It is the task of every government to obtain that funding, ”Mäkynen said at the press conference.

The working group also proposes the introduction of a permanent and broader tax incentive for research and development.

Representatives of the various parliamentary parties praised each other for finding an agreement at the press conference.