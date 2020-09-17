Parliament The whole opposition makes an intermediate question about the government’s economic and employment policies

Opposition parliamentary groups will hold a press conference on the Friday morning.

Opposition asks an intermediate question on the rejection of the economic and employment objectives of the government program. The parliamentary questions of the Coalition Party, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the now movement, ie the entire opposition, are involved in the intermediate question.

The parliamentary groups will hold a press conference on the subject on Friday morning.

The government negotiated next year’s budget for the early part of the week and announced the results on Wednesday. With the decisions of the budget dispute, the government aims for 31,000–36,000 additional employees by the end of the decade at the latest, combined with the government’s previous measures to increase employment.

With an intermediate question the opposition can measure the trust that a government or minister has in parliament. After the interlocutory debate, Parliament votes on the confidence of the government or the minister.

Opposition parties on Wednesday criticized the government’s decisions as insufficient and the amount of government debt too high. Next year’s budget deficit is EUR 10.8 billion.

The Coalition Party said even before the government budget crisis, to make an intermediate question if the government is unable to make decisions in the budget debate to stop the debt cycle, a new employment target and solutions to improve competitiveness.