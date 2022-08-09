Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Parliament | The website of the Parliament crashed, a Russian hacker group says they attacked the website

August 9, 2022
in World Europe
The Parliament’s website cannot be accessed at the moment.

Parliamentary website crashed on Tuesday afternoon. At 5:30 p.m. the pages could not be accessed, but around 4:50 p.m. the parliament’s pages seemed to be working again, albeit slowly.

Russian hacker group NoName057(16) announced on his Telegram channel that he had carried out an online attack on the pages of the Finnish Parliament, which is why the pages did not work.

“We decided to make a ‘friendly’ visit to neighboring Finland, whose authorities are so eager to join [sotilasliitto] To NATO”, the hacker group justifies the cyber attack on the channel.

He was the first to tell about it Over.

The news is updated.

