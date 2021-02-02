Parliament The spring part-session of Parliament begins with the election of the Speakers – Live broadcast at 12 noon

At the end of the parliamentary work in December, Anu Vehviläinen (center) acted as chairman and Tarja Filatov (sd) and Juho Eerola (ps) as vice-chairmen. It has been the custom for those in office to be re-elected.

Parliamentary the spring part-session begins today with the election of the presidents. Today, the President and the first and second Vice-Presidents are elected to Parliament.

Filatov was elected first vice president under Christmas Antti Rinteen (sd) after taking office as chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) instead.

The Bureau will be elected at the plenary session beginning at 12 noon. HS shows it live. We will also be showing a Bureau briefing at 2.30 pm.

The opening of the parliament is scheduled for tomorrow.