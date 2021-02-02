No Result
Parliament The spring part-session of Parliament begins with the election of the Speakers – Live broadcast at 12 noon

February 2, 2021
At the end of the parliamentary work in December, Anu Vehviläinen (center) acted as chairman and Tarja Filatov (sd) and Juho Eerola (ps) as vice-chairmen. It has been the custom for those in office to be re-elected.

Parliamentary the spring part-session begins today with the election of the presidents. Today, the President and the first and second Vice-Presidents are elected to Parliament.

Filatov was elected first vice president under Christmas Antti Rinteen (sd) after taking office as chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) instead.

The Bureau will be elected at the plenary session beginning at 12 noon. HS shows it live. We will also be showing a Bureau briefing at 2.30 pm.

The opening of the parliament is scheduled for tomorrow.

