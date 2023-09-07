Parliament | The Speaker’s Council left Marini’s resignation request on the table, processing in the near future – previously the resignation has been refused twice

In addition to Sanna Marin (sd), several former prime ministers of recent years have resigned from the parliament due to new duties. According to the center’s representative, the threshold for resigning is too low.

7.9. 16:04 | Updated 7.9. 20:50

Former prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Thursday that he would resign from the parliament and the position of MP. He got a new job from a British think tank.

Parliament must approve the resignation request. On Thursday, it went to the Parliament’s Speaker’s Council for consideration, but it was left on the table.

Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) justified leaving it on the table In an interview with Ilta-Sanomi later on thursday night i saw:

“We decided to leave it on the table – at least for a long time, so that we have time to get to know both the prevailing and prevailing practice and this institute, to which he is moving,” said Halla-aho.

Secretary General of the Parliament Maija-Leena Paavola messaged STT on Thursday evening that the Council of Speakers will evaluate the request for exemption in its regular meetings. The next meetings are on Friday and Tuesday, but according to Paavola, there are other things on the table.

About the request for resignation decides the plenary session of the parliament on the proposal of the Speaker’s Council.

Divorce requests are not very common. In recent years, the most common reason has been that the elected representative moves on to other positions, usually a high office or other socially significant work.

Most recently, the parliament has granted resignation to the mayor of Tampere in 2021 Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok), for the new mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (cook) and to the deputy mayor SpongeBob Arhinmäki (left) and for the one who started as an EU commissioner in 2019 Talk to Urpilainen (sd).

For this type resignations are easily granted, but the main rule is that you don’t leave the parliament like a hollituva, once you have been elected there by the people’s votes.

“It specifically looked at what the new task is like,” says the deputy general secretary of the parliament Timo Tuovinen.

The resignation has never been fully discussed, although, for example, Marin seemed confident at Thursday’s press conference that he will get the resignation he requested.

Center Member of Parliament Petri Honkonen said on Thursday in the message service X that the threshold for resignation is currently too low and the Constitutional Law Committee should evaluate the matter.

In the year 2014 Lasse Männistö (kok) wanted to resign because he would have moved to the position of deputy mayor of Helsinki for a period of nine months after the minister-elected Laura Rädyn (cook) to the place. Räty, on the other hand, would have entered parliament for the seat vacated by Männistö.

Männistö withdrew his resignation because the speaker Eero Heinäluoma (sd) stated that the separation would not necessarily be certain. This was due to the fact that the seat was an official seat, and that Männistö was only a member of parliament in his first term.

The fact that Männistö and Rädy’s actions were considered a “chair game” could also have had an effect in the background, which aroused indignation in the parliament even more widely.

Former ones in recent years, prime ministers have been among those who resigned in the middle of their term.

Matti Vanhanen (central) applied for and received a resignation to become CEO of the Association of Family Businesses in 2010. Jyrki Katainen (kok) on the other hand, moved to the position of EU commissioner in 2014, and in the same year Mari Kiviniemi (center) left as Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD.

Alexander Stubb (kok) moved to the position of Deputy CEO of the European Investment Bank in 2017.

Two for the first time in the history of the parliament, a member of parliament’s request to resign has been refused, says Deputy Secretary General Tuovinen.

Marjatta Stenius-Kaukonen (left) filed for resignation in 1994 because he said he was frustrated with his weak influence opportunities. No resignation was granted.

Vesa Laukkanen (kd and Vaihtoehto Suomelle parliamentary group) asked to resign from the parliament in November 1994 because of his convictions. Parliament rejected the resignation request.