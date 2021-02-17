Parliament The Speaker of Parliament gave Ano Turtiainen a remark: “I find the behavior very reprehensible”

This is Turtiainen’s inappropriate behavior towards Vice President Juho Eerola (ps).

Parliamentary speaker Anu Vehviläinen (center) has been issued by the Member of Parliament To Ano Turtiainen remark because of this behavior.

“I have discussed with the representative of the Turtiainen and told her not to like his behavior required by the Constitution of the representatives of a stable and dignified behavior and contrary to the very reprehensible”, Vehviläinen said in the plenary session on Wednesday.

According to Vehviläinen, the reason for the remark is Turtiainen’s inappropriate behavior by the Vice President Juho Eerola (ps) last Wednesday.

Eerola had at that time pointed out Turkish incarceration, which, according to Iltalehti, had later led to an incident in the corridor of the President.

According to Iltalehti Turtiainen had come to the Chamber, cursing heavily and subordinately appointing the Speakers, to Eerola to ask why his unmaskedness was constantly being reprimanded in the Chamber.

“The mind would do …” Turtiainen said angrily with his hands clenched in a fist.

Turtiainen was separated from the Finnish Parliamentary Group last summer. He had shared on social media a picture of a mockery of the dead in the hands of police in the United States George Floydin by death.

Eerola clarified later to HSthat, after Mr Turtiainen’s speech, he had reminded Members of the current general maximum recommendation “without mentioning anyone by name”.

Eerola did not elaborate on the details of the incident that followed the remark, but says it was not the actual interference.

Also on Tuesday last week Vehviläinen remarked on Turkish sub-style language. Moreover, at that time, he was speaking against the instructions without a mask.