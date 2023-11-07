Parliament | The SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance make a midterm question about young people

The intermediate question will be presented in the Oodi library, and there will also be representatives of youth organizations.

SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance plan to leave a midterm question, the subject of which is the future of young people. The intermediate question will be presented today at 1 pm in the Oodi library in Helsinki, and there will also be representatives of political youth organizations.

From the parties, the vice-chairman of SDP is involved Nasima Razmyar and the chairman Antti Lindtmanchairman of the Greens Sofia Virta and the chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson.

The intermediate question is the opposition’s strongest weapon with which the opposition can try to overthrow the government. The government answers the interim question and the parliament votes on the government’s confidence.