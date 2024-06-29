Parliament | The sand is dwindling from the hourglass of the working group evaluating Yle’s funding

29.6. 18:00

Yleisradio the term of office of the parliamentary working group evaluating the funding is scheduled to end on Sunday. Sdp’s fresh leader Maria Guzenina said on Saturday that the working group has not met in the past week. At the moment, finding a solution is in the hands of the coalition and basic Finns.

Working group member, Member of Parliament Jouni Ovaska (kesk) told STT on Saturday afternoon that the working group had no scheduled meetings for the weekend at that stage.

In May, the working group received additional time for its work until the end of June.

Guzenina says that there is a compromise basis for the working group’s report. According to him, the compromise will include both the basic Finns’ and the coalition’s goals regarding Yle’s finances, as well as the opposition’s desire to find a solution that enables high-quality journalism.

Guzenina also highlights the difficult situation of the Finnish audiovisual industry. Yle is a major customer of the productions.

According to Guzenina, only the Basic Finns stick to their original demand.

“The point is that a compromise has already been reached. If we start to make a compromise, it will no longer work for the other groups,” said Guzenina to STT on Saturday.

“It is our strong hope that this big and extensive work will still be resolved.”

According to the government program, the report should be issued by the end of the parliament’s spring session. In addition to Yle’s funding, the working group is supposed to evaluate, for example, Yle’s relationship with commercial media and the need for changes to the Yle Act.

The session of the Parliament continues at least until next week, for example due to the processing of the Conversion Act.

Working group leading Matias Marttinen (kok) has said before that the goal is a unanimous report.

Member of Parliament sitting in the working group Joakim Vigelius (ps) told STT on Saturday that he does not comment on unfinished matters. The second basic Finn in the working group Teemu Middle Series commented by email that he is not opening the details of the negotiations yet. In his opinion, however, the demands of basic Finns are very moderate “in this dire economic situation”. According to him, the goal is consensus, but not at any price.

Guzenina says that she was hopeful during the work that the working group could reach a unanimous report.

“Now it feels like the brakes have been put on so much that there is a strong suspicion that they just want to do image politics and not even try to find a genuine solution to this issue.”

According to the established practice, the preparation of changes regarding Yle’s tasks, funding and supervision has been done in a parliamentary way, that is, in such a way that every parliamentary party participates in the preparation.