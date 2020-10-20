Parliament The processing of Haavisto’s suspicion of official crime is delayed in Parliament due to coronary actions

The committee had to decide already last Friday whether it would continue the expert consultations.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) processing of the ministerial responsibility issue is delayed in parliament due to interest rate precautionary measures, parliament informs.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs will postpone the matter to the beginning of November. Parliament is on next week’s sitting, which is why consideration will automatically move to November.

Central Criminal Police doubts Haavisto misconduct and breach of the duty to cooperate. Haavisto has denied having committed a crime.

The suspected crime took place last autumn, when Minister Haavisto decided to transfer the consular head of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Pasi Tuomisen other tasks due to disagreements.

At the heart of the suspicion is that how to help Finns al-Hol refugee camp in Syria should have operated. Later, Haavisto apologized to Tuominen and offered him the opportunity to continue in his position.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs asked in February the public prosecutor to find out whether Foreign Minister Haavisto may have committed a misdemeanor in the consular post. The Attorney General ordered the Central Criminal Police to conduct a preliminary investigation into the matter.

The Constitution Committee received the preliminary investigation material before its summer break and began consideration at the beginning of the autumn part-session.

Parliament may decide to prosecute the Minister if, intentionally or through gross negligence, he has materially breached his duties under the Minister’s duties or otherwise acted in a manifestly unlawful manner in the performance of his duties.

Prosecution requires that a majority of the votes cast in Parliament support it.

Parliament will decide on the indictment after the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has issued a report on the matter. The Constitutional Committee is assessing what would possibly be a crime for which Minister Haavisto should be prosecuted.