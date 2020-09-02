Parliament The Prime Minister’s announcement of the EU recovery package will be submitted to Parliament next week, in the autumn season 168 bills will be announced

There are 168 proposals coming from the government for the autumn term of Parliament.

EU affairs we will get into Parliament next week, the Speaker of Parliament said Anu Vehviläinen on wednesday. Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) notification will be received on Wednesday, September 9th.

“I consider it important that Parliament discusses both the EU’s financial framework and the recovery package, both in committees and in the Great Hall,” Vehviläinen said at a press conference on Wednesday.

By the way, the autumn of Parliament is becoming busy when it starts to unwind the “legislative debt” that arose during the spring, both in the committees and in the great hall.

Last during the week, the government passed a legislative plan. It contains 168 presentations for the autumn part-session.

Consideration of the government’s budget will begin on October 6.

According to Vehviläinen, large entities in the autumn and towards the end of the year include, for example, the Customer Payment Act, the care guarantee, the foreign and security policy report and the reform of social and health services.

As a budget law a bill to expand compulsory education is also coming to parliament.

The Finnish economy and the employment situation are also big themes.

The coronavirus pandemic is also still employed by Parliament when, for example, the Infectious Diseases Act is to be reformed.