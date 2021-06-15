Parliament The possible dismissal of VTV’s Yli-Viikari is to be decided before the parliamentary summer recess

Parliamentary Secretary General Maija-Leena Paavola says that the Chancellery Committee will start getting acquainted with the matter on Thursday.

Parliamentary Secretary-General Maija-Leena Paavola says that the Parliamentary Office of the Parliament is considering the appointment of the Director General of the National Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin the issue of possible dismissal at its meeting on Thursday.

According to Paavola, clarity is needed before the parliamentary summer recess.

“Before the summer break, this has to get off the table,” he says.

Parliamentary the Audit Committee considered in its report on Tuesday that the Chancellery Committee must find out whether the Director General has the conditions to continue in office in accordance with the Parliamentary Civil Servants Act.

According to the committee, if the conditions for termination are met, the matter should be referred to the plenary session of Parliament.

According to Paavola, the case of Yli-Viikari could be dealt with in the Great Hall in the last week of June at the earliest.

Chancellery Committee first examine in more detail the report of the Audit Committee, in the light of which it examines whether Yli-Viikari has the conditions to continue in his position in accordance with the Civil Servants Act.

If dismissal is undertaken, Yli-Viikari should also be consulted again, Paavola says.

For the time being, he himself will not comment on the matter or on the content of the report of the Audit Committee.

There have been in Parliament ambiguity about it, which would initiate the possible dismissal of Yli-Viikari.

According to Paavola, the Chancellery Committee is the institution that prepares the matter.

Parliamentary Chancellery Committee decided in April arrests Yli-Viikari from office for the duration of the criminal investigation by the Central Criminal Police.

The investigation is related to the agreement made with the agency’s employee and to Finnair flight points.

A VTV official was paid without a duty to work, and the CEO has not reported on the use of air travel points. The Parliamentary Ombudsman has issued a remark to the Director General and the Director of the Office.

Yli-Viikari has denied guilty of official crimes, and he has appealed his shelf to the administrative court.

