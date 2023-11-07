Parliament | The plenary session was interrupted for a demonstration demanding a ceasefire in the Middle East

In the afternoon, it was still not possible to provide more detailed information about the expression of opinion from the Parliament’s communications.

Parliamentary Tuesday’s plenary session was interrupted in the afternoon due to the demonstration in the public gallery.

“Free Palestine! Stop the genocide! Cease fire now!” the exclamations interrupted the MPs’ speeches.

The session was chaired by the vice-president Paula Risikko (cook). As of this afternoon, Helsingin Sanomat was still unable to provide more detailed information about the demonstration or its possible organizers from the parliament’s communications.

The session, which was interrupted at 2:19 p.m., was resumed a little after half past three.

An expression of opinion also sparked discussion in the messaging service X.

The center Tuomas Kettunen wrote that he understands the protestors’ concern, but not that the expression of opinion is brought to the plenary hall.

The Left Alliance Veronika Honkasalo wrotethat the members of parliament should withstand the expression of opinion without falling into “derogatory shouts of young people”.

According to Honkasalo “go to work” was shouted at the demonstrators from the plenary hall.

It is possible for the public to watch the plenary sessions from the parliament’s audience galleries, but shouting or other protests, for example, are not allowed.