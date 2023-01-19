Parliament | The parliamentary group of Basic Finns submits its own vote of no confidence in the government

According to the coalition’s Kai Mykkänen, the Basic Finns did not participate in the coalition’s interim question because they do not want to admit that breaking the debt cycle requires work-based immigration.

Basic Finns the parliamentary group makes its own motion of no confidence in the government regarding the problems of the state’s public finances and indebtedness. Basic Finns are not involved in the coalition’s interim question on the subject.

According to the press release of the Basic Finns, the coalition’s line rather increases the problems of the public finances than solves them.

Chairman of the parliamentary group Ville Tavio says that the coalition itself was pushing through the EU stimulus package that cost billions in the parliament.

Basic Finns also considers that the new climate measures promoted by the coalition are harmful to the national economy. According to Tavio, the EU and climate policy pursued by the coalition in the parliament during the last four years has weakened the sustainability of the public finances.

Basic Finns also criticized the coalition’s immigration line.

“As a remedy for the public finances, the coalition offers a significant facilitation of work-related immigration from third countries. Basic Finns do not see increasing low-wage immigration as a way to balance the public finances,” says Tavio.

The coalition chairman of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen slap back. The party invited the party to join, but the coalition’s offer was not valid.

“It was about the fact that Basic Finns do not recognize that breaking the debt cycle requires such a large increase in the amount of work done in Finland that it cannot be achieved without increasing work-related immigration. In addition, Perussuomalaiset did not agree to the policy of eliminating income traps in unemployment insurance,” Mykkänen tells HS.

Mykkänen was puzzled by the actions of basic Finns also on Twitter.

“Basic Finns were left out, because in our interim question we would raise the amount of work done to a level that can support our welfare state with means that cover increasing work-related immigration and dismantling incentive traps for income transfers,” he wrote.