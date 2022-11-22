Parliament | The Parliament is discussing the Sámi parliamentary law today – the Coalition has yet to take a position

The key change in the bill is who will be eligible for election in the Sámi assemblies in the future.

Parliament this afternoon there will be a referral debate on the controversial bill, which is intended to reform the Sámi Parliamentary Act.

As a key change, it is proposed to change the electoral list eligibility of the Sámi assemblies. The so-called Lapland section, which guarantees access to the list based on an entry in an old land, tax collection or life record, would be removed from the law.

Eligibility means who has the right to stand for election. The Sámi Assembly is the representative self-governing body of the Sámi people in Finland.

In the future, eligibility for election would be determined based on language. In the current law, it applies to people who themselves or at least one of their parents and grandparents has learned Sámi as their first language. This eligibility is proposed to be extended by one new generation back, so that the definition would also extend to great-grandparents in the future.

The law’s definition would only concern the right to vote and run for office in the Sami assembly elections.

Government gave the Sámi Assembly Act to the parliament for consideration last Thursday after an extraordinary vote by 11–3. The ministers present in the center voted against the proposal. Generally, the government’s proposals are unanimous.

Since the government was divided on this matter, the proposal also needs the support of the opposition to pass.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the opposition party coalition Kai Mykkänen said on Yle on Monday evening that neither he nor his group has a position on the matter yet, but wants to wait for the Constitutional Law Committee’s report first.

“The Constitutional Law Committee must seriously and carefully weigh this in terms of the realization of fundamental rights,” he said.

“This is not a black-and-white ‘human rights yes or no’ issue, but this is a rather complicated matter of the balance between different Sámi groups.”

Chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (s.d.) Has said, that there may not even be time to discuss the law reform in the committee. Parliamentary elections will be held next April.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and the head of the Ministry of Justice Pekka Timonen have emphasized that the change in the law is not about a broader definition of Sámi and it does not affect, for example, a person’s right to receive services in the Sámi language.

Timonen and Henriksson have denied the idea that the consultation obligation included in the law would give the Sámi a veto right to decision-making regarding their territories.

Efforts have been made to reform the Sámi Act during several periods of government. The last time he was Minister of Justice, Henriksson had to withdraw an initiative that was against the wind from parliament in 2015.

There is also a motion on supplementing the 2023 budget proposal in the Parliament’s referral debate today.

