Parliament The opposition will challenge the government during the last question time of the autumn part-session – Live broadcast at 4 p.m.

Opposition will be able to challenge the government again when MPs meet for the last oral question time in the autumn session on Thursday. HS shows a live broadcast of Question Time beginning at 4 p.m.

Question Time falls in the middle of a week-long budget process.

It remains to be seen whether economic policy will continue to be of interest at Question Time or whether MPs will focus on other topics.

In recent days, there has been talk, above all, of a further worsening of the coronary situation, the pace of vaccination and possible new restrictions. There has also been a wide-ranging debate on energy prices.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will not attend Thursday’s Question Time as he is attending To the European Council In Brussels. Topics at the meeting include the coronavirus, crisis management, security and defense, and energy prices.