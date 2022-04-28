Parliament The opposition is urging the government to speed up the adoption of the law so that the eastern border can be closed if necessary

During Question Time, Minister of Justice Henriksson promised that the supplementary motion would be brought to Parliament in a few weeks.

Opposition parties, led by the Basic Finns and the Coalition Party, are cracking down on the government to hasten additional border clauses in a proposal to amend the contingency law to secure the eastern border from possible hybrid operations. During parliamentary questioning, the opposition accused the government of bringing the motion to Parliament as a torso, even though there had been half a year to prepare the articles.

“Your order of priority is downright lewd,” said basic Finns, among other things Mauri Peltokangas.

In addition to the basic Finns, the Coalition Party demanded that the borders be closed and that asylum seekers be able to be suspended in a situation where Russia would direct asylum seekers to the Finnish border with a view to influencing them.

“Now all of Finland’s weaknesses need to be rectified. Now is the time for it at the latest. A more robust article is needed so that, if necessary, the eastern border or some other border can be fully closed, including with regard to the right to seek asylum, ‘ Antti Häkkänen (kok).

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) On Thursday, presented a government amendment to the Emergency Preparedness Act. However, further research was needed on how the political exploitation of entry could be prevented or prevented by additional powers.

Peltokangas suspected that the government removed the sections on border security from the preparation for political reasons.

“Apparently the Greens weren’t worth it,” he hinted.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra wondered that, even after the additions, the law would not be a suspension of the right to seek asylum, but a centralization of asylum in one place.

Henriksson promised that the articles would be brought to Parliament in a few weeks after the Commission received the green light. We need to discuss with the Commission, because Finland’s eastern border is also the EU’s external border, he explained.

Henriksson thinks it’s wonderful that Basic Finns don’t see the whole thing.

“It’s also miraculous that documents are being leaked to you in public,” he snarled.

Henriksson said he was leaving the Ministry of the Interior to reform the Border Guard Act immediately, “because these are now going hand in hand from now on”.