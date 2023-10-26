Friday, October 27, 2023
Parliament | The opposition is grilling the government – the live broadcast from question time is underway

October 26, 2023
The opposition gets to ask questions of the government every Thursday.

Opposition will challenge the government again on Thursday during the parliament’s traditional question hour.

HS will show the question hour live from 16:00.

In recent weeks, the government’s cut and tax decisions have been the talk of the town.

On Wednesday, the EU Fundamental Rights Agency’s report on racism was published, in which Finland was once again at the top.

