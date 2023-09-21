Parliament | The opposition challenges the government during question time, live broadcast underway

The opposition will bring up at least the budget proposal completed on Tuesday.

Opposition will continue to challenge the government during the parliament’s question hour on Thursday. HS will show the question hour live from 16:00.

The opposition may at least ask about the government’s first budget proposal completed on Tuesday, in which the state takes on a debt of 11.5 billion euros.

The left-wing parties in the opposition in particular have criticized the government for cutting off low-income earners but easing taxation.

The center, on the other hand, has firmly grasped, for example, that the tax deductions for those who travel to work by car will be reduced and the costs of driving will therefore increase for some.