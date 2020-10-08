Parliament The opposition challenges: “If infections have been found in nightclubs, why are the same regulations for places to eat?” – Live broadcast from Parliamentary Question Time

The live broadcast from Parliamentary Question Time began at 4 p.m.

Opposition challenge the government during parliamentary question time from 4 p.m. HS shows Question Time as a live broadcast in this story.

It is expected that a debate may arise, at least, about the new restrictions on restaurants, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Wednesday.

On Friday, the government will decide on a decree that will stop the sale of alcohol in areas in the acceleration or spread phase at 10 pm and close restaurants at 11 pm.

On Thursday, a number of restaurant entrepreneurs protested against the restrictions. In their view, government decisions threaten the freedom of establishment of operators and the right to work.

In addition, future changes to the Communicable Diseases Act have been announced this week. The changes will be discussed next week at a government evening school attended by the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Wednesday he had also invited representatives of the opposition.