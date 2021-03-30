Parliament The opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs on restrictions on movement is expected to be completed on Wednesday

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs, the Committee on Economic Affairs and the Committee on Social Affairs and Health are expected to deliver their opinions on Wednesday.

Restrictions on movement The consideration of the Government’s proposal on parliamentary committees has progressed rapidly. The Committee on Constitutional Affairs, the Committee on Economic Affairs and the Committee on Social Affairs and Health are expected to deliver their opinions on Wednesday. Processing began on Monday.

“Yes, it will probably be completed. The meeting will start at 9 am and it will last as long as it takes, ”said the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. Antti Rinne (sd) to STT.

Chairman of the Finance Committee Juhana Vartiainen (Kok) said that this is a quickly drafted law, so there may be many aspects to the statement.

“If all goes well,” the statement will be completed on Wednesday.

The Committee on Education, the fourth committee to deliver an opinion, will not be ready until Thursday.

The draft report will be submitted by the Administrative Committee, which is expected to complete next week.