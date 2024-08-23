Parliament | The new chairperson of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance is Aino-Kaisa Pekonen

Parliament|The position of chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance opened up when Jussi Saramo got into the European Parliament.

The Left Alliance the new chairman of the parliamentary group is an MP Aino-Kaisa Pekonen.

The parliamentary group elected Pekonen to the position at its summer meeting in Joensuu on Friday. The position opened up when he previously served as chairman of the parliamentary group Jussi Saramo (left) was elected to the European Parliament in June’s European elections.

Pekonen is a fourth-term MP from Riihimäki. He served as Minister of Social Affairs and Health in the previous government.

Before this, he was the chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance in 2015–2019. This term, he has been the 1st vice-chairman of the parliamentary group.

The Left Alliance an MP was elected as the 1st vice-chairman of the parliamentary group Timo Furuholmand continues as 2nd vice-president Laura Meriluoto.

The elections were unanimous, and there were no counter-candidates for the positions.

The parliamentary group of the Left Alliance faces numerous changes this fall, as a total of three MPs are leaving for the European Parliament and new MPs have started in their place.

In addition, the representative Hanna Sarkkinen is expecting a child and is about to take parental leave.

“This autumn will probably be quite difficult for everyone. The past year has also shown that we have tremendous potential and expertise in the parliamentary group. Utilizing it is the task of the entire presidency,” Pekonen commented on the changes at the press conference.

Changes with this, the Left Alliance also redistributed its seats in the parliamentary committees.

Pekonen continues in the working life and equality committee and also joins the social and health committee.

An MP moves to the Foreign Affairs Committee Veronika Honkasalo and a representative to the Constitutional Law Committee Johannes Yrttiaho. Will be a member of the large committee Mai Kivelä and as an alternate member Pia Lohikoski.

Anna Kontula becomes chairman of the futures committee and member of the management committee. In total, MPs from the Left Alliance change in nine committees.

With the Left Alliance there is also a race for the chairmanship of the party, when Lee Andersson leave the task.

The new chairman will be elected at the party council meeting in October. At least MPs are running for office Minja Koskela and Laura Meriluoto.

At the summer meeting, there was no news regarding the presidential race.