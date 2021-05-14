Parliament The mask episode interrupted the marathon debate for a moment: the President set out to change his mask after Tynkkynen, a basic Finn, spoke for more than two hours without a mask

“Since you talk for a long time without a mask, I would like to go change the mask myself. There is a corona case in the house, ”President Vehviläinen interrupted Tynkkysen.

In Parliament Finland’s participation in the EU’s recovery instrument will be discussed for the fourth day in a row. The Basic Finns, who oppose the package, have been trying for days to delay voting on the issue.

However, the speech and the plenary session were suspended for a few minutes on Friday evening, Mr President Anu Vehviläinen (central) request.

Member of the Basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen had made an exceptionally long speech. Tynkkynen had been speaking for more than two hours, and at half past nine in the evening the speech continued.

Tynkkys did not have a face mask, although Parliament has been recommending the use of a face mask to MPs since September. It is recommended that the mask be worn in plenary at all times, including when speaking.

“Since you talk for a long time without a mask, I would like to go change the mask myself. There is a corona case in the house, ”Vehviläinen interrupted Tynkkysen.

A parliamentary briefing said earlier on Friday that a Member of Parliament had been diagnosed with a coronary infection today and that he had last visited Parliament more than two weeks ago and that there was no risk of such an infection. The MP who is infected with the corona is a former chairman of the center Katri Kulmuni.

The plenary session was adjourned for two minutes.

“I would like to remind you that we do have a mask recommendation going on,” Vehviläinen said as the session resumed.

Tynkkynen stated that he hoped that there would be an entry in the minutes for the speech to be suspended.

Parliamentary The twisting days are about whether Finland will accept the EU’s EUR 750 billion recovery package. At the same time, a vote will be taken on whether to approve the EU’s seven-year budgetary framework, some EUR 1 074 billion. In Parliament, two-thirds of the votes cast are required for approval.

Parliament voted during the day on whether to postpone consideration of the package until the end of June, as proposed by the basic Finns. Parliament decided to continue the discussion. The debate will continue until there are no more requests to speak.

The live broadcast of the plenary session can be followed here.

According to some sources, the Basic Finns intend to continue the speech marathon until the municipal elections. Chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Ville Tavio did not comment on speculation in the HS interview.

