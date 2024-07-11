Parliament | The lengthening of the session is not a problem, assure the MPs: “Midsummer in the Constitutional Committee is hotter than somewhere on a sandy beach”

Parliament|MPs have had to cancel, for example, vacations they had arranged with their family due to the protracted processing of the “conversion law”.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Due to political disagreements and legal problems with the bill, the processing of the “Translation Act” has dragged on into the summer. Many MPs say they had to cancel their summer plans. The sitting period has stretched exceptionally long.

Multi the member of parliament says that he has canceled his trips or other summer plans due to the prolongation of parliamentary work.

Arkadianmäki is currently sitting in the longest spring session in the parliamentary library’s measurement history, which begins in 1987. The previous record was set in 2022, when the Session ended on July 7.

HS asked MPs how the extension of the session has affected their plans. About half of the MPs answered the survey. About half of them said they had canceled their summer plans.

The job of a member of parliament is a position of trust, which does not include an actual vacation. In the summer, however, there is typically a long session break, during which representatives are not tied to the routines of parliamentary work.

For the survey the MPs who responded assure that they do not mind the postponement of the session break.

“The people have elected us to make laws and decide on issues. Decisions are made when they have to be made, especially if it concerns the security of the country”, Markku Siponen (center) writes in his answer.

“I’m not complaining at all. I applied for this job myself. Midsummer in the Constitutional Law Committee is hotter than somewhere on a sandy beach,” states the fundamental Finns Teemu Middle Series.

Constitutional Law Committee member Teemu Keskisarja (ps) took a break from the committee meeting in July.

On the same lines is Sdp’s Johanna Ojala-Niemelä.

“Of course, extraordinary times (combating Russia’s hybrid influence) also require extraordinary working hours,” he writes.

Multi the member of parliament feels that the processing of the so-called conversion law, which extends the session, is a particularly important task.

The processing of the law has been stuck in the parliament over the summer due to political differences. The work has been made more difficult by the fact that the proposal is in conflict with the constitution.

“It’s nice at the cottage, but it’s much more important to be in parliament defending international agreements, EU law and the Finnish constitution”, Oras Tynkkynen (green) for example to write.

Oras Tynkkynen spoke at the plenary session of the Parliament in the first reading of the Conversion Act on Tuesday.

All The 106 members of parliament who responded to HS’s survey plan to be present in the parliament on Friday, when the “conversion law” is voted on.

The passage of the emergency law requires a five-sixth majority, so the absence of MPs supporting the law in particular can have a significant impact on the outcome of the vote.

The representatives say that they are skipping important expenses because of the vote. One member of parliament says that he will not be able to attend his relative’s funeral because of the vote.

The center supports the bill, but the party’s MP and former chairman Annika Saarikko said on Tuesdaythat she won’t be able to vote because of her pregnancy and upcoming birth.

Another former chairman of the center, Katri Kulmuni (Centre), on the other hand, plans to come to the polls during his parental leave.

The last ones to be pregnant are also Sdp’s Eveliina Heinäluoma and the center Hilkka Kemppi. Kemppi’s calculated time is exactly on Friday.

Hilkka Kemppi was elected vice-chairman of the center in Jyväskylä in June. Kemp’s calculated time is on Friday, when the conversion law is voted on.

Summer the session break has typically started a little after Midsummer. We are already living in the second week of July.

Leader of the parliamentary group of Basic Finns Jani Mäkelä blames Sdp for the extension of the session.

“The business needs to be taken care of, but the whole house should not have to suffer because of the Democrats’ political procrastination,” Mäkelä writes.

MPs who responded to the survey are especially saddened by the failure of vacation plans made with the family.

“Belongs to the nature of the job, not that. Of course, it’s sad when you have to take time away from your family. You have to do enough of that in this job anyway”, Hi Sammallahti (kok) states in his answer.

Many MPs say that they have had to cancel joint holiday trips they had arranged with their children or grandchildren.

“However, the family is the most important asset in hectic and time-consuming work, so it would be important to consider humanity also in terms of recovery, even though it is about important things, and they should be moved forward”, Mira Nieminen (ps) to write.