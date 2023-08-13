Parliament | The Left League’s Anna Kontula to IL: “Parliamentarism is not the form of government of the future”

Anna Kontula, Member of Parliament for the Left Alliance, says in Iltalehti that she does not believe in the future of parliamentarism.

Congressman Anna Kontula (left) tells For Iltalehtithat he will no longer run for parliament in the 2027 parliamentary elections.

According to him, parliamentarism has no future, and he would like to increase the forms of direct democracy.

“I seriously think that parliamentarism is not the form of governance of the future,” Kontula says to Iltalehte.

According to Kontula, social power should be as decentralized as possible, and it should be close to those affected by the use of power. In Kontula’s opinion, the structures of power should work to identify and dismantle it, because according to him, power tends to concentrate.

From Pirkanmaa the future Kontula won its MP seat in last spring’s parliamentary elections with 4,909 votes. After this term, Kontula has been in the parliament for 16 years.

In 2019, Anna Kontula called herself “the only communist in the parliament”.