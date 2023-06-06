Parliament | The left and the center challenged basic Finns right away about the price of gasoline – Purra retaliated

Parliament discussed citizens’ initiatives to curb fuel prices. The new government and opposition lines already started to take shape.

The government’s program has not yet been completed, but representatives of the left-wing coalition and the center criticized the plans that emerged from the negotiations.

Chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance Jussi Saramo wondered that the money to compensate for the lifting of the distribution obligation would be collected by increasing the value added tax.

According to HS’s information, the parties negotiating the government program have agreed on the lifting of the distribution obligation and that the fuel price increase will be reimbursed to consumers. Reimbursement is expensive, and one of the options presented in the negotiations is to collect the necessary money by increasing the value added tax.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra responded to Saramo’s criticism in the plenary session.

“I understand that the left is upset when the real earnings of wage earners dropped during your government period, everything became more expensive and the national debt skyrocketed. Now from there they shout instructions to Säätytalo. But I would believe that at Säätytalo all negotiating parties are committed to the fact that no measures of any kind will increase everyday costs,” said Purra.

He added that the public finances must not suffer because of the actions either.

“Säätytalo is trying to adjust the public finances because of your footprints.”

Also representatives of the center challenged basic Finns, who throughout the last term of government criticized the opposition center for the increase in fuel prices.

The center Tuomas Kettunen referred to HS’s data, according to which the obligation to distribute renewable fuel will be frozen at 13.5% for next year, but will be increased to 22.5% by 2027.

“Previously, I was of the belief that the Basic Finns in particular had, on the contrary, tried to lower the distribution obligation. We will see how this will affect pump prices and how the future government plans to compensate motorists for this. I trust that the incoming government will do everything they can, which you have promised in the elections, that the fuel tax will be reduced dramatically and the burden on motorists will be reduced,” said Kettunen.

Parliament held a referral discussion on two citizen initiatives related to fuel prices.

The first of them is called “Legal initiative on rationalizing the fuel tax and securing a reasonable price level”. It requires that the government should change the level of excise duty on fuels whenever it takes actions that increase the price of fuel, i.e. according to the obligation to distribute transport fuels, for example.

Another citizen’s initiative calls for the abolition of the diesel motive power tax and the creation of a “mandatory distribution subsidy” for diesel.

The citizens’ initiatives were handed over to the parliament at the end of May.