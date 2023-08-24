Parliament | The Left Alliance will submit a motion of no confidence to Purra and Rydman

“A person who does not respect the inviolability of human dignity and equality, which are at the center of our constitution, cannot serve as a minister,” says MP Veronika Honkasalo (left) in a press release.

The Left Alliance the parliamentary group plans to present a vote of no confidence in the finance minister in the fall For Riikka Purra (ps) and the Minister of Economic Affairs To Wille Rydman (p.s.).

The parliamentary group tells about it in its press release.

At the beginning of September, the government will bring to the parliament a communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination. The Left Alliance intends to submit a motion of no confidence to the ministers regardless of the communication.

“A person who does not respect the inviolability of human dignity and equality, which are at the heart of our constitution, cannot serve as a minister,” says the MP Veronika Honkasalo (left) in the bulletin.

Earlier in the summer, almost the entire opposition would have liked to interrupt the session and organizes Purra’s vote of confidence already in July.

Summer has been discussed in public during I’m biting on old writings Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) in the guest book of the Scripta blog. In July Purra apologized for his writings.

In the case of Rydman, it was about private messages from a few years ago. He wrote, among other things, that he would rather ban people who wear scarves instead of scarves.

Honkasalo describes the writings of Purra and Rydman as blatantly racist and says that they describe attitudes that cannot be accepted by a member of the Government Council. He also points out that Rydman has “in no way apologized or shown remorse”.

Left Alliance however, says in his press release that the discussion should be primarily about the government’s policy.

“In addition to the fact that the government program is anti-immigrant, it directly includes actions that increase structural discrimination and inequality,” says Honkasalo.

According to Honkasalo, such measures include, for example, differentiating social security for immigrants, tying the level of unemployment insurance to language skills, weakening the right to health care for undocumented immigrants, i.e. those who are in the country illegally, reducing the reception fee, and limiting contracts for affordable rental apartments.

Parliament will return from recess on September 5. In the very first week, the parliament will discuss the government’s communication on equality and will probably vote on it as well.

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko suggested this week that the opposition could possibly support the government in the vote on the equality communication. The other opposition parties were not enthusiastic about the idea.

The governing party Rkp has so far not promised that it would vote for the confidence of the government or its ministers in the fall.