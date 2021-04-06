Parliament The leadership of the parliamentary groups is convened due to Ano Turtiainen’s mask tweet, the Council of Presidents: “Very serious”

The Council of Presidents and the chairs of the parliamentary groups will be convened on this Friday.

Parliamentary the council of presidents debated on parliament Ano Turtiainen from the eye-catching tweet from last Saturday.

Following the meeting, the Council of Presidents stated that it considered the matter to be “very serious”.

The Council of Presidents and the chairs of the parliamentary groups will be convened on this Friday.

Turtiainen, which forms its own parliamentary group, commented on the mask-forced messaging service on Twitter on Saturday as follows:

“My friend said -” I am ready to kill if someone forcibly in this country is placed in the mask. ‘ Well, I wouldn’t look at that from the side either. Greetings to colleagues who are in favor of a masquerade, ”he wrote in his message.

Parliamentary speaker Anu Vehviläinen (Central) reported shortly afterwards on Twitter that Turtiainen’s threatening message would be returned to Parliament immediately after Easter.

“Threatening with violence is always reprehensible,” Vehviläinen posted on Twitter.

Turtiainen explained later communicated to BTI, stating that it was not a threat but to highlight how citizens speak.

“Actually, I kind of got to the goal with that tweet because I wanted someone to be a significant party, a colleague commented on it,” Turtiainen said.

He said he wanted to raise concerns about the consequences of a possible mask escape.

“I want to highlight these how badly citizens can.”

He later asked on Twitter why Vehviläinen associates him with threatening violence.

“I just conveyed to your colleagues the greetings that the citizens already speak. Take a good walk with your colleagues, and you will understand how real you are in the yard, ”Turtiainen wrote in his reply to Vehviläinen.