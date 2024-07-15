Parliament | The investigation into Vornanen’s shooting case is ending, Vornanen does not comment

Parliament|The investigation into the shooting incident that took place in front of the Helsinki nightclub Bar Ihku is moving to the consideration of charges.

Congressman Timo Vornanen announces on his Facebook page that the investigation into his shooting incident in April is moving from the police to prosecution.

Vornanen was expelled from the Basic Finns and the Basic Finns parliamentary group after he shot to the ground in front of Bar Ihku in the center of Helsinki.

In May, he held a press conference on the matter, where he answered questions sparingly. For example, he did not comment on whether he had a gun with him in parliament or what kind of threat to his life and health he felt.

Vornanen justified the matter in May because it is not possible to comment on the matter while the preliminary investigation is ongoing.

“I will issue a media release on the matter after the director of the investigation has informed about it,” Vornanen writes in his Facebook update published on Monday.

He does not know when the police will first inform about the matter.

Vornanen did not respond to Helsingin Sanomat’s contacts.