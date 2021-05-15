Parliament The HS photographer followed the progress of the basic Finnish speech marathon, such was the night of Parliament

Parliamentary debate EU recovery package ended the night between Friday and Saturday after four o’clock.

The debate began on Tuesday. Almost 300 speeches were made in the debate. Most of them were from basic Finns, who prolonged the debate due to opposition to the recovery package.

Now that the debate is over, Parliament will be able to vote on what will happen next week.

Jussi Halla-aho greets the President when he enters the Chamber.­

Helsinki Newspaper photographer Outi Pyhäranta followed the parliamentary debate on Friday from 9 pm until 1.30 am.

When he left the Parliament House, he was a Member of Parliament for basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen continued his speech, which, according to STT, lasted a total of eight hours. There were two short breaks during the speech when the Presidents Anu Vehviläinen (middle) and Tarja Filatov (sd) went to change their face masks.

Tynkkynen himself spoke most of his speech without a mask.

Sebastian Tynkkynen drinks in the middle of his eight-hour speech.­

Basic Finns listen to Sebastian Tynkkynen’s speech on the night between Friday and Saturday in Parliament.­

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho.­

Representatives of other parties were not present in the Chamber.­

President Anu Vehviläinen (center) and speaker Sebastian Tynkkynen.­

Juha Mäenpää, Member of Parliament for Basic Finns, is sitting in the hall.­

Basic Finnish MP Vilhelm Junnila in front of his laptop in Parliament the night before Saturday.­

Juha Mäenpää read the book The Price of Our Freedom during the discussion. This is a book published by Suomen Kuvalehti in 1941, in which the names of all Finnish soldiers who died in the Winter War are printed.­

Mika Niikko, Member of Parliament for Basic Finns, took notes.­

The plenary hall of Parliament has reduced seating space due to the corona.­

MPs from basic Finns take a break at the Parliament House café at half past two in the evening. The café is open during night sessions. From left, Jussi Halla-aho, Mika Niikko, Juha Mäenpää, Toimi Kankaanniemi and Veikko Vallin.­

In the café on the left Jussi Halla-aho, Mika Niikko, Veikko Vallin, sitting Juha Mäenpää and on the right Toimi Kankaanniemi.­

Jussi Halla-aho on a break in a café. Juha Mäenpää (left) and Veikko Vallin at the tables.­

A break in the cafe.­