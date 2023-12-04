Parliament | The Health and Safety Committee completed its two reports, according to Kiuru the changes are “quite minor”

The government and the opposition have blamed each other for the delay. “No one in their right mind would do this,” said Krista Kiuru earlier on Monday from the position of the committee’s chairman.

Parliamentary the social and health committee has finished its report on two different laws that weaken social security.

On Monday, the committee met in an extraordinary meeting to discuss the laws dealing with index freezes and cuts in unemployment benefits.

Time had been reserved for Tuesday in the contentious committee, but the meeting scheduled for Tuesday could now be canceled.

Chairman of the committee Krista Kiuru (sd) said recently after the meeting that the committee voted on several sections of the report. According to Kiuru, there were not very many text changes to the reports.

According to the information received by HS, the governing parties wanted to make at least a lot of changes to the draft report on index freezes before the text was approved. However, according to Kiuru, only “fairly minor changes” came to the bottom in the end.

Kiuru commented on the committee’s atmosphere on Monday evening. According to Kiuru, he himself has not “shouted or cried” but has raised his voice a few times. According to Kiuru, there have been “malfunctions” in the committee.

Committee the working atmosphere has been inflamed. The representatives of the ruling parties sent a press release on Sunday, in which they criticized the opposition for deliberately delaying things.

Kiuru said earlier on Monday that the emergence of results would be desirable. According to him, it would help “to recover from the past days”.

“This committee deals with the biggest cuts. The scene of major surgeries is not the great hall of the parliament but the social and health committee. From the government’s point of view, it is important to get these proposals finished without delay, but it is equally important that the truth be found out in the parliament”, Kiuru said when he went to the committee meeting in the afternoon.

“It is clear that the position of chairman of the social and health committee is such that no sane person would take it. The government will make historic, memorable cuts with the help of the social and health committee,” said Kiuru.

According to him, half of the government’s goal of balancing the six billion euro economy will go through the social and health committee.

“Yes, the parliament needs to know what it is doing, and the committee itself needs to know what is being done here. I myself look in the mirror every morning and say that these are the way to go. I want to make sure that the committee’s reports look like this group had some sense in their heads when they were doing these things. I intend to continue in the same way.”

Committee member, vice-chairman of the Sdp parliamentary group Kim Berg considered the accusation unfounded in its own press release. According to Berg, the governing parties themselves have used hours of meeting time to modify the reports on the committee’s positions.

HS said on Friday about the modifications made to the housing allowance. Several passages describing the negative effects of the housing allowance cuts had been removed from the text.

The governing parties get the text they want, because they have a majority in the committee.

Committee vice president Mia Laihon (kok), the vote of the relevant majority must be heard in the report.

According to Laiho, the reports must tell about the content of the bill “in many ways”, so that is why the government modified the text of the housing allowance. According to him, there were already impact assessments in the government’s presentation, so there was no need to go into them in such detail in the report.

“There are also issues that are repeated several times, and it does not make sense in the report to go into issues concerning a single person. For example, housing allowance was about some individual people. They are big issues at the individual level, but we have to look at the overall picture when we make legislation at the national level,” Laiho said earlier on Monday.

He referred to a paragraph that was completely removed from the text of the housing allowance, which described how large the effects of a cut in the allowance can be for both renters and owner-occupiers.

Kiuru says that in his 16 years of parliamentary experience, he does not remember such “hiding the truth” being attempted in committees.

I’m skinny according to which the most time in the meetings has been spent on the fact that the opposition has used very long speeches. In his opinion, the opposition slows down because it disagrees politically, but it should not be done by making the work of the committee and parliament difficult.

“This has led to the government parties limiting their own speeches in the committee so that we don’t waste time. It’s not a good situation,” says Laiho.

“This kind of activity would not be allowed in any workplace,” says Laiho.

According to Krista Kiuru, the governing parties spent about seven to eight hours on the fact that the “job basis”, i.e. the draft report written by the committee’s officials, was revised in the housing allowance and in the previously completed bill dealing with the living allowance housing standard.

“After that, new meeting times were needed, and because of that, we haven’t finished anything else last week,” says Kiuru.

Kiuru would have liked to advance Monday’s meeting to start before 2 p.m., but it was not supported in the committee. Parliament does not have a session on Monday, so it is altogether extraordinary that the committee met.