Parliament | The Greens and the center exceptionally voted no on cuts to unemployment benefits: “We don't want to be with the left in total braking”

On Friday, the Parliament approved cuts to unemployment insurance and index freezes on several social benefits.

Opposition parties the center and the greens voted no when the parliament voted on cuts to unemployment insurance on Friday.

The Parliament approved the unemployment insurance cuts by a vote of 99–47. 31 representatives voted no and 22 representatives were absent.

The representatives of the governing parties naturally voted for the cuts, while the representatives of the Sdp and the Left Alliance voted against them.

Quite exceptionally, all MPs from the center and the Greens who were present voted no. The MP from Liike Nyt did the same Harry Harkimo.

The opposition was also divided in the vote on the index freezing of several social benefits. They were approved by a vote of 119–58.

Sdp, the greens and the Left Alliance voted against the freezes, but the center and Liike Nytin voted for Harkimo.

Usually opposition parties vote against the governments' motions. Chairman of the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanne admit that the abstention was exceptional.

If the Greens had opposed the proposal, it would have given a wrong impression of the party's line, in Harjante's opinion. There were some elements in the government's presentation that the party would have supported or been ready to develop, he says.

“Intellectually, the most honest thing was to vote blank in the end, when our own model was no longer available.”

Harjanne says that the party had no particular need to show a difference from the left-wing parties. However, he thinks it's good that different lines are reflected in the votes.

The center chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen says that the center did not want to be on the line with the Sdp and the Left Alliance “that nothing should be done”.

“We don't want to be with the left in total braking.”

According to Kurvinen, the center does not accept, for example, the removal of unemployment insurance child increases in the government's proposal. On the other hand, the center would also make unemployment insurance more encouraging.

On Friday, the center also voted in favor of index freezes for several social benefits.

“That proposal is not necessarily particularly good, but it is in line with our alternative budget and necessary in a bad economic situation,” says Kurvinen.

The center promised in the summer that it can support the government's good proposals from the opposition. However, Kurvinen assures that the center “stands on its own feet”.

“We are not dependent on the government, we are not dependent on the Democrats.”

According to Kurvinen, the difference in line with the government is that the center would adapt the public finances more also through taxation and would not make large tax reductions.

On Friday with the accepted proposals, the receipt of earnings-related daily allowance is tied to the earned salary and not to the number of working hours, the condition of employment is extended and, for example, the periodicity of holiday allowances is restored.

The deductible days of unemployment insurance will be returned from five to seven, and the protective parts of unemployment insurance and child increases will be removed.

Index freezes mean that certain benefits linked to the national pension and consumer price index will not be increased in the coming years, but will remain at this year's level. In practice, they are cuts to the purchasing power of those receiving benefits.