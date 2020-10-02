Upgrade
Parliament The government won the confidence of Parliament in the intermediate question vote

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 2, 2020
in World
With its interlocutory question, the opposition challenged the government’s economic and employment policies.

Government has won the confidence of Parliament in the vote on the intermediate question by 102–75 votes.

The intermediate question was another Sanna Marinin (sd) during government.

With his question, the opposition challenged the government’s economic and employment policies. Its by in mid-September budget agreement reached was a failure, the bottom of the government program has fallen and the government’s employment efforts are inadequate.

On the basis of the interlocutory question, Rivakka held a debate in Wednesday’s plenary session.

The intermediate question is the opposition’s way of measuring government confidence. Its ultimate purpose is to overthrow the government. However, in Finnish conditions, when the government has a majority in Parliament, this is not the case in principle. The last time the government collapsed was in 1958.

Vote was carried out in an unusual way due to the coronavirus. The voting machine was open for ten minutes instead of a few seconds to allow representatives to go to the polls while maintaining safety intervals.

