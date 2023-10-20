Parliament | The government received the parliament’s confidence in the social security interim issue by 101–85 votes

On Wednesday, all opposition parties expressed a vote of no confidence in the government regarding social and health services.

Government has gained the parliament’s trust in the interim question vote on social and health services.

The government received a vote of confidence of 101–85. No member of parliament voted blank. There were 13 MPs absent from the vote.

On Wednesday, all opposition parties expressed a vote of no confidence in the government regarding social and health services. In the end, the government’s confidence was measured by the motion of no confidence of the Sdp and the Left Alliance.

The government representatives present voted for the confidence and the opposition representatives voted against the confidence.

An interlude behind are the city center and Liike Nyt. The intermediate question says that Petteri Orpon (kok) the government program has profitable entries that, when implemented, will improve the availability and accessibility of social and healthcare services. However, according to the intermediate question, the entries are in glaring contradiction with the social security funding entries of the government program.

The matter was discussed on Wednesday in the plenary session of the parliament. The discussion threw questions from the governing parties in the direction of the opposition, whether the opposition left the intermediate question to itself. The social security reform was carried out in the previous government period, when the current opposition parties Sdp, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the center sat in the government.