Parliament | The government received the confidence of the parliament by votes of 89–73, on the topic of working life measures

February 21, 2024
in World Europe


On Wednesday, the Parliament voted on the interim question made by the Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance.

Government has received the parliament's confidence in the interim question vote with 89–73 votes. One MP voted no, and 36 MPs were absent.

The vote organized on Wednesday concerned the interim question made by the Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance about the government's working life measures.

The working life reforms planned by the government have angered the ay movement, whose political strikes have paralyzed Finland in recent weeks. The government has assured that it will not back down from the reforms.

According to the opposition parties, “labour market chaos” is caused by the government.

Government Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok), on the other hand, attacked the trade union movement and opposition parties on Tuesday in the parliament, when the intermediate question was discussed in the parliament.

“SAK and the left-wing opposition are trying to prevent the reform with both hands,” Satonen said on Tuesday.

In Wednesday's vote, the intermediate question was no longer discussed, but the program included only a vote of confidence in the government. The interim question is the opposition's strongest weapon with which it can try to overthrow the government.

