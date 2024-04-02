Parliament | The government defends its EU line in the parliament, about which the opposition is hatching an intermediate issue

The government has wanted to improve Finland's prior influence on legislation coming from the EU.

What What does Finland want from the EU during this government? It will be on display in parliament on Wednesday, where there will be a discussion about Finland's key EU goals.

At least the opposition has noticed changes in Finland's EU line, judging from, among other things, that Petteri Orpon During the (kok) government, Finland has started to oppose the EU restoration regulation, which it was previously ready to support after the changes.

Sdp told before Easter that it is considering an interlocutory issue EU policy.

Government your line in mid-January Finland's key goals for the next EU election period, i.e. for the years 2024–2029. During the beginning of the year, the Parliament has discussed them in its various committees, after which the large committee that decides on the EU line makes a statement on the key goals.

There will be no separate EU report during this term of office. Wednesday's discussion will be held by the chairman of the large committee Heikki Autton (kok) initiative.

According to Autto, Finland's goals regarding the EU's internal market are essential in the key goals. In the EU, state subsidies were allowed in the aftermath of the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and now there is no return in sight.

In terms of key goals, the government hopes that the EU will break away from the flexibility of state aid rules as quickly as possible.

Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman said before Easter in an interview with HS that the EU should establish a common financial instrument that would prevent competition with state subsidies. According to Lindtman, Orpo's government should recognize that there is no return to the old strict line in the EU, where state subsidies were viewed negatively.

In the government's key goals, there is no enthusiasm for financial instruments, but it is said that Finland has a critical attitude towards such EU-level projects.

Autto also makes increasing the security of the EU a significant key goal, which means, among other things, preparing for future crises and increasing the EU's defense cooperation.

The key objectives also deal with immigration. In the parliament, the opposition has disapproved of the recording that Finland wants EU-level measures to move the asylum process and the provision of protection to third countries, i.e. outside the EU. For example, Italy has already concluded an agreement with Albania. The inspiration has been Britain, which is outside the EU, and is trying to outsource the asylum search with the African country of Rwanda.

According to Autto, the most important goal of this would be to send a signal to the migration's countries of origin that it is not worth even going on the trip when you cannot reach the destination country.

Helpless Finland aims to increase cooperation with Sweden in influencing the EU. The means of influencing the countries now differ somewhat. Sweden makes so-called subsidiarity remarks to the EU remarkably often, i.e. it officially announces that, for example, some legislative matter does not belong to the EU.

Finland hardly does such things and anyway very rarely votes against or abstains in the council of member countries. According to Autto, it would be good to find some sort of middle ground between the approaches of Finland and Sweden.