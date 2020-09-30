Parliament The government answers the common opposition’s common intermediate question on economic and employment policy

According to opposition parties, the budget agreement reached in mid-September was a failure, the bottom of the government program has fallen and government employment measures are inadequate.

Government gives its response today, Wednesday, to the opposition to the interlocutory question economic and employment policy.

In its response, the government seeks to open up its policies and refute the opposition’s claims. The HS shows the parliamentary debate live around 2 pm and follows it moment by moment.

This time, the entire opposition, the Coalition Party, the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats and the now movement are involved in the intermediate issue.

Intermediate question the background is next year’s budget, which the government agreed earlier in September. The budget is EUR 10.8 billion in deficit, which means that Finland’s indebtedness is growing.

In terms of employment, the government’s decisions aim for 31,000–36,000 additional employees by the end of the decade at the latest. The government is taking into account the measures it has already taken to increase employment.

First signatory of the interlocutory question, chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo, criticized the fact that the government was no longer following its own program in connection with the presentation of the question. According to the Coalition Party, the government should have updated the program because it itself no longer believes it will reach a 75 percent employment rate by the end of the government term.

Orpo also considered that the government was exaggerating the impact of the employment measures it had agreed on, as, for example, the abolition of the pension tube has not yet been decided and the government will not include in its employment targets decisions that weaken employment.

Opposition party Vice-Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra for its part, it emphasized indebtedness and a “reckless spending policy” and called for tax cuts to make work more profitable.

Interpellation is a means for the opposition to measure the confidence of a government or minister in parliament. After the interlocutory debate, Parliament votes on the confidence of the government or the minister.

As the government has a majority in parliament in Finland, the intermediate question will not, in principle, lead to the overthrow of the government. This has still happened in the course of history, most recently a long time ago, in 1958.

This time The interlocutory questions have a total of eight. The opposition asks, among other things, when the government will present a plan to stabilize the public debt ratio to a maximum of 75 percent by 2025.

It also asks how the government will ensure that Finland’s taxation does not increase and its competitiveness does not weaken compared to its main competitor countries.

The answer is given by the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (center), after which the Coalition Party’s Orpo will be the first signatory to speak. After this, the parliamentary groups will give their own speeches and there will be a wider debate on the issue. The duration of the discussion is 1.5 hours.