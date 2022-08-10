Parliament | The functioning of the Parliament’s website has returned to normal after the denial of service attack

The website of the Parliament crashed yesterday afternoon, Tuesday.

Parliamentary the operation of the website has returned to normal after the denial of service attack, the parliament says.

The website of the Parliament crashed yesterday afternoon, Tuesday. At 5:30 p.m. the pages could not be accessed, but around 4:50 p.m. the parliament’s pages seemed to be working again, albeit slowly.

Russian hacker group NoName057(16) said on Tuesday on its Telegram channel that it had launched an online attack on the website of the Finnish Parliament, which is why the website did not work.

“We decided to make a ‘friendly’ visit to neighboring Finland, whose authorities are so eager to join [sotilasliitto] To NATO”, the hacker group justified the cyber attack on the channel.

Denial of service attacks are always reported to the police in parliament.