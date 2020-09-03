Parliament The first Question Time of the Fall live right now

The autumn of politics has already been electrified by, among other things, the war of words in connection with the closure of the Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä.

Parliament has begun its autumn part – session this week and today, Thursday, will be the first oral questioning session in the autumn.

HS shows it live.

The opposition party, the Coalition Party, announced yesterday that it would make an interlocutory question if Sanna Marinin (sd) the government is unable to make decisions in the budget debate to halt the debt cycle, set a new employment target and find solutions to improve competitiveness.