Parliament The EU Recovery Fund came up during Parliamentary Question Time, a live broadcast right now

Basic Finns want a referendum on this.

EU the recovery tool became the number one topic during Question Time to Parliament at 4 p.m. The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen According to (Central), the collapse of the recovery tool in the Finnish Parliament would be a “European earthquake” and a “disaster”.

According to Vanhanen, it would also mean that the EU would not have a budget for the next seven years either. Vanhanen responded to the Coalition Petteri Orpon question.

The Coalition, led by Orpo, intends to abstain when the matter comes to be approved in plenary.

Among other things, the basic Finns were amazed that Spain is directing revitalization money to the battery industry in competition with Finland, and Italy intends to provide support for families with children that exceeds the Finnish child allowance.

Congressman Rami Lehto (ps) says the adoption of the recovery instrument would require a referendum.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs decided on Tuesday that the approval of EU recovery funding in plenary requires at least a two-thirds majority of the votes cast.

HS shows a live broadcast of Question Time beginning at 4 p.m.