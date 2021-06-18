Parliament The downtown MP also says he will vote against the war, with three MPs in the Greens saying they do not support it

According to both the Left Alliance and the Greens, there is now sufficient clarity on the provincial tax. “The provincial tax is coming and we are pressing the green button,” says Paavo Arhinmäki, chairman of the left-wing parliamentary group, in connection with the sote vote.

Also in the center, at least one member of parliament is leaching from the government’s social front. Mikko Savola (Central) said on Friday In Ilkka-Pohjalainen magazinethat he plans to vote not in next week’s sote vote.

Years twisted social-and Healthcare reformation is nearing completion and is due to be voted on in parliament next week.

Earlier in the Group of the Greens, three MPs have said they cannot vote in favor of SOTE reform.

Congressman Inka Hopsu said already earlier in the week in the Sote debate in the Great Hall that he cannot support reform.

Also a Member of Parliament Mari Holopainen has said it cannot support a SOTE solution. Holopainen and Hopsu announced their positions on Thursday.

Mari Holopainen (Green)

Now also a Member of Parliament Heli Järvinen says he does not intend to vote for the war. Järvinen shared his doubts, for example Ylelle already last fall. According to Järvinen, that position has not changed.

Järvinen says there is a lot of good in the SOTE proposal and, for the country as a whole, the reform is good enough to be supported in principle. However, the situation in his own area worries him.

“The unfortunate fact is that Southern Savonia – that is, the Savonlinna and Mikkeli hospitals – is still left alone, when neither is promised any additional funding or any obligation for the welfare area to follow the two-hospital model. Then it will be quite clear that the hospital operations and services in the areas will and will have to be reduced with a big hand, ”says Järvinen from Savonlinna.

“The fact that you would have voted for a potentially severe reduction in your own hospital is the only limit in your heart.”

Heli Järvinen (green)

Holopainen and according to Hopsu, funding for growth cities should have been better secured in the reform, the shortcomings of the needs coefficient model defining SOTE funding should have been remedied and research funding should have been guaranteed.

Holopainen says he is concerned that one of the issues is that the reform may weaken the services that remain in municipalities, such as education.

“Municipal tax revenues will fall, but they will have virtually the same loans and responsibilities, for example, for education investments. This has been highlighted very well by, among others, influencers in the Helsinki metropolitan area. In principle, this can be remedied, for example, through the state contribution system, but there is no clarity about how this is going to be handled now, ”he says.

“Municipalities should have left a larger share of the property tax. When such a major reform is carried out, it should be better taken into account that municipalities and growth cities will cope with the tasks left to them. ”

Inka Hopsu (green)

The Greens the chairman of the parliamentary group Emma Karin by discussions have taken place with representatives.

Asked if the representatives will be sanctioned if they do not support the war, Kari answers that there is no group discipline in the Greens.

“There is no group discipline in the Greens, things are handled by discussion. The starting point, of course, is always that when you are on the board, the board’s proposals are supported. They have been negotiated by one board and the group is committed to them. ”

The three MPs are not voting against the government’s proposal.

In the Left Alliance the debate has been sparked above all by the war-related provincial tax.

A multi-faceted mess arose around the provincial tax before the municipal elections, when government parties seemed to have different lines about whether and at what pace the tax should be promoted.

Left Alliance the rows were told very clearly, that the passage of the war in the great hall would not be certain without clarification of the result of the provincial tax.

Read more: New rail in torn government: Left Alliance and Greens will not accept SOTE reform without provincial tax

Has the Left Alliance now received sufficient assurance that the tax will be implemented?

Chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Paavo Arhinmäki says it is.

“The provincial tax is coming and we are pressing the green button,” Arhinmäki says in connection with the sote vote.

According to Arhinmäki, the reason is that preparations have now begun and a so-called project window has been created.

“Preparations have been opened for it, ie now the matter has been reviewed in accordance with what was done in the government program and when the SOTE decision was made,” says Arhinmäki.

“The premise is that it will be prepared so that it can be adopted during this parliamentary term.”

The Greens also emphasized the importance of the implementation of the provincial tax in the past. Even in the Greens, this is now clear.

“The government has now clearly agreed that the provincial tax will be enacted during this term and that the tax will enter into force in 2026. A project will be launched in early July,” says Kari.

The Sote reform is due to be voted on in Parliament next week.