Parliament The dismissed parliamentary security chief appealed against his dismissal to the Helsinki Administrative Court

April 9, 2021
Savola lost his job after he was accused of giving MTV news a parliamentary security camera image of a beating of Juha Sipilä.

Parliamentary separated from the post of Security Director Jukka Savola has appealed against his dismissal to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

In his complaint, Savola demands that the administrative court annul the illegal one of 11 March termination of the decision. In addition, Savola claims that the administrative court should order the authority to reimburse his legal costs in full.

Savola lost his job after he was accused of handing over a parliamentary security camera image to the former prime minister on MTV news Juha Sipilä (middle) and feigned in public that he did not know where MTV had received the footage.

