Parliament The discussion of movement restrictions in committees will start today, the law will not be passed by Parliament before Easter

Restrictions on movement consideration of the proposal in parliamentary committees will begin today. The Government’s proposal is discussed, among other things, by the Constitutional Committee. The draft report shall be adopted by the Administrative Commission.

The law on movement restrictions will not be passed by Parliament before Easter. The work of the committees takes its own time, after which the matter must be discussed in two parliamentary plenary sessions.

Parliament is also not scheduled to have plenary sessions this week because of Easter. The next part-session, at which the motion could possibly be discussed, is not expected until Tuesday after Easter.

Once approved by Parliament, the law still needs the approval of the President, and only then can the government issue a decree that could impose restrictions on movement.

Restrictions on movement The referendum on the bill was held in Parliament on Friday. Presentations by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) said at the time that the corona epidemic had progressed to the point where infection in the worst areas is strained and the carrying capacity of specialist care is quite likely to be exceeded in the coming weeks, and movement restrictions are needed in addition to current restrictions.

“The government has relied on the Act on Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s assessment of the necessity of the legislation. If we did not do so, we would be neglecting our duty to safeguard our citizens ’constitutional right to life,” he said.

Marin also pointed out that it is difficult to estimate the right time for the adoption of such legislation. The epidemic situation is always visible with a delay, and Parliament needs time to consider legislation, but at the same time fundamental rights can only be restricted if it is necessary, proportionate and sufficiently effective.