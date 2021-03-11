Parliament The Director of Security of Parliament was dismissed

Savola released videos showing the caught up of MP Juha Sipilä (center).

Parliamentary the Chancellery Committee has decided on Thursday to dismiss the Director of Security Jukka Savolan.

According to the press release of the Chancellery Committee, the reason for dismissal is a procedure for breach of official duties and a consequent loss of confidence in the performance of the task.

The reason is that Savola disclosed to the MP Juha Sipilä (middle) videos showing targeted capture.

To the former Prime Minister Sipilä was arrested in the vicinity of the Parliament House at the beginning of January. Police are investigating the matter on suspicion of assault. Sipilä has said that he was beaten with his fists.

MTV News took possession of a surveillance camera image of the events.

After the videos became public, the Speaker of Parliament asked the Parliament’s Internal Audit to make a statement on the matter.

Completed in February underlined in the reportthat the surveillance material of the camera surveillance is, in principle, confidential information.

Parliamentary Secretary-General Maija-Leena Paavola said at the time that it considered the disclosure of confidential information to the public serious.

“Yes, this is serious especially when you think from the perspective of the representatives, why not the employees as well,” he said.

“The fact that the surveillance cameras are given public recordings by the civil service means that it casts a shadow over the work of our civil service and the trust we have in the civil service,” says Paavola.

Savola justified in his written report that, under the Public Access to Information Act, he, as Director of Parliamentary Security, has the discretion to decide whether otherwise otherwise confidential information may be disclosed.

Savola also considered that the disclosure of the information did not endanger the parliamentary security system in any way, as it is common knowledge that camera surveillance is in use in Parliament and its immediate surroundings.

He also stated that the information disclosed is in itself public information from a public place and there was nothing in the recordings that would have violated anyone’s privacy or other rights.