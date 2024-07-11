Parliament | The counter shows how many MPs can be absent from the vote before the “conversion law” falls

Parliament|The passage of the law depends on a hair’s breadth. See in the counter how absences or empty votes would affect the final result.

The government the passage of the so-called conversion law presented by the parliament on Friday is not even close to certain.

In order for the law to enter into force as a matter of urgency in the constitutional law-making procedure, it must receive the support of at least five-sixths of the votes cast in the parliament.

In voting, it is essential that only the votes cast be counted. MPs who are absent or abstain are not taken into account when determining how many votes constitute five-sixths.

With the calculator below, you can see what the final result would be with different combinations of absences and MPs’ not yet expressed positions.