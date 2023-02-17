Parliament | The committee made an “exceptional number” of changes to the reform of the Disability Services Act

Next, the reform of the Disability Services Act will proceed to the vote of the plenary session of the parliament.

Parliamentary the social and health committee’s report on the reform of the Disability Services Act has been completed and will proceed to the plenary session of the parliament.

The committee considers the passing of the law to be very important, said the chairman of the social and health committee Markus Lohi (mid) at the press conference.

“That’s why we perhaps made a few exceptional arrangements in terms of ensuring that we can get this law to the finish line even at the end of this election period.”

According to Lohe, the committee proposes “perhaps an exceptionally large number” of changes to the government’s proposal. The changes increase the costs of the law reform.

“It’s a matter of individual millions”, Lohi estimates.

According to Lohe, the committee considers the costs to be reasonable compared to how much the law improves the status of people with disabilities.

One of the biggest changes in the reform is that the need for services is assessed separately for each disabled person. The diagnosis is no longer the decisive factor. In its report, the committee has further clarified what are the subjective rights of the disabled.

The government the proposal was criticized, among other things, for the fact that people with intellectual disabilities would have to pay for many services that are currently free for them.

The committee is now proposing, for example, that morning and afternoon activities for disabled children will remain free of charge and that the maximum customer fee for children living outside the home will be reduced from 1,800 euros to 500 euros compared to the government’s proposal.

In addition, the minimum number of hours of special inclusion support, which has caused criticism, is proposed to be increased in the report. The number of hours would be 20 hours from the beginning of 2025 and 30 hours per month from 2026.

“This means that the aim is to also include disabled people who are unable to communicate of their own free will,” said Lohi.

The government proposed that those whose need for support started over the age of 65 and is due to an illness that typically occurs in the elderly would be excluded from the services entitled by the Disability Services Act. This has been removed from the report.

The committee also proposes that the continuation of work activities for people with intellectual disabilities is secured as a disability service in accordance with the Disability Services Act. The position of ventilator patients is proposed to be basically kept unchanged.

Disability Services Act the fate was still in the balance at the beginning of the year due to the backlog of the parliamentary term. The government gave its presentation on it in September.

The Constitutional Law Committee issued its statement on the government’s proposal in January, in which it demanded several changes.

After this, the social and health committee prepared its report, which was still evaluated by the constitutional committee before its final completion. The Constitutional Law Committee approved the report on Tuesday.

Next, the reform of the Disability Services Act will go to the plenary session of the parliament for a vote. There are only two weeks left in the parliamentary session before the election break.

The law is supposed to enter into force at the beginning of October 2023.