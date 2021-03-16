Parliament The Coalition Party’s Häkkänen accuses the government of misleading: STM did not present forced tests at borders in its control letters

The Coalition Party’s deputy chairman, Antti Häkkänen, accused the government of giving the government a false impression of forced border testing.

Coalition on Tuesday, Parliament strongly criticized the government for organizing border testing to combat the coronavirus.

Vice Chairman of the Party Antti Häkkänen according to the government has given the public the false impression that it would have always wanted mandatory testing at the borders.

“Yesterday, the regional government agencies issued a bulletin in which the regional government agencies say that throughout the crisis, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) has instructed on voluntary testing in its guidance letters. I went through these STM control letters in the morning. No control letter obliges or directs to clear forced testing, ”Häkkänen wondered.

“So this is now quite a bit of news without denying, that is, the state of mind of the government: the public claims that forced testing should have been put in, but this is not to be found in the guidance letters.”

Regional government agencies announced on Monday that they would change their interpretation of border testing due to the interpretation of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs recently considered that it is already possible under current legislation to prescribe not only individual health examinations but also so-called mass tests. In Ave, the interpretation has been different.

“The regional administrations have so far acted in accordance with the letter of intent issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on 3 February 2021 and its legal assessment. According to this assessment, the starting point has been the voluntary nature of the tests “, avin’s press release said.

Häkkänen asked the Minister of Family and Basic Services From Krista Kiuru (sd) the answer to the matter. Kiuru did not take a position in his own speech.

On Tuesday, HS asked STM’s department head, who signed the letters of instruction From Tuija Kumpulainen, why STM has not instructed the authorities to carry out extensive forced tests. Kumpulainen replied that he is not “inside the matter at such a level of detail” and took the question forward. STM has not yet returned to the matter.

In Parliament at first reading, there was a government proposal on Tuesday to put border testing in order.

According to the proposal, regional government agencies could order several people at a time for a mandatory health check. A health check can mean, for example, taking a coronavirus test.

There has been a discussion that under the current law, the Regional State Administrative Agency has already been able to order a compulsory health inspection in a situation of a communicable disease of general danger. However, the Avit have interpreted the law in such a way that it would not be possible to order large numbers of people to be inspected.

For the sake of certainty, the Government’s proposal now seeks to clarify this so that the decision of the regional government agency may concern one or more persons.

Along the way, the government has criticized the regional government agencies for not being effective enough at the borders.